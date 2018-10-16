- ITV Report
'Just what he needs' - One of Australia's oldest Royal fans congratulates Harry and Meghan on baby news on third meeting
One of the Duke of Sussex's oldest admirers in Australia was quick to ask him and his wife for a kiss when she met the pair outside the Sydney Opera House, congratulating the couple pair on their baby news and saying it was "just what Harry needs".
Tuesday's meeting was the third time Daphne Dunne had met the Duke, having got soaked in the rain in 2017 while waiting to see the 34-year-old, and meeting him also in 2015.
For Ms Dunne's 2018 meeting, the sun shone as she met the Royals along with her daughter and thousands of other fans.
Prince Harry was quick to spot the 98-year-old in the crowds of around 2,000, telling her: “I was looking for you earlier and hoped you’d be here. It’s so good to see you again.”
Ms Dunne asked the prince to find his wife, who told the nonagenarian that the next time the couple met her they “might have our little one with us”.
Ms Dunne, who congratulated the couple on their baby news, telling Meghan it was "just what Harry needs".
She also embraced the pair who spent several minutes talking to her, before she presented them with a card and a letter.
Speaking after the meeting, Ms Dunne said: “It was lovely to meet the duchess, Meghan.
"Harry is a wonderful man and I’m so happy he had found happiness.
"They both deserve the absolute world together.”
War widow Mrs Dunne’s first husband, Lieutenant Albert Chowne, died aged 25 in 1945 during an attack on a Japanese machine gun post in Papua New Guinea.
He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross which Mrs Dunne was wearing when she first met Harry.
Last year, the Duke left Mrs Dunne a little flushed after he gave her a peck on the cheek – the second time he has kissed the elderly royal fan.
Harry gave her a similar welcome when they met in 2015 during his month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force.
She said: “He kissed me on the other cheek this time. He really is a lovely young and he’s warm and genuine and really cares about the injured servicemen and women; he’s doing a fantastic job supporting them.”