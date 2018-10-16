'Just what he needs' - One of Australia's oldest Royal fans congratulates Harry and Meghan on baby news on third meeting

One of the Duke of Sussex's oldest admirers in Australia was quick to ask him and his wife for a kiss when she met the pair outside the Sydney Opera House, congratulating the couple pair on their baby news and saying it was "just what Harry needs".

Tuesday's meeting was the third time Daphne Dunne had met the Duke, having got soaked in the rain in 2017 while waiting to see the 34-year-old, and meeting him also in 2015.

For Ms Dunne's 2018 meeting, the sun shone as she met the Royals along with her daughter and thousands of other fans.

Prince Harry was quick to spot the 98-year-old in the crowds of around 2,000, telling her: “I was looking for you earlier and hoped you’d be here. It’s so good to see you again.”