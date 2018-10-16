William to hold reception for British divers who led Thai cave rescue

The Duke of Cambridge is to host a Buckingham Palace reception for the British divers who helped rescue 12 trapped boys from a cave in Thailand.

A daring operation was launched to reach the young footballers and their team coach after they became stranded more than two miles deep inside the Tham Luang cave network on June 23.

They spent 18 days marooned in the dark – their exit cut off by a flash flood – before specialist dive teams guided them out one by one.

British diving experts and support workers were hailed as integral to the rescue bid, which also involved specialists from the US, Belgium, Australia and Scandinavia.