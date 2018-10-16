Woman whose father died in IRA Harrods bombing accuses Libya of ignoring victims

A woman whose police inspector father died in the IRA’s Harrods bombing has accused the Libyan government of turning its back on victims.

It followed a pan-Arab call to protect the country’s frozen funds and assets in the UK.

In December 1983, a republican bomb containing Semtex imported from the North African state exploded at the Harrods department store in central London, killing three police officers and three members of the public.

Among those to die were Inspector Stephen Dodd, 34, of the Met.

His daughter Susanne Dodd said: “How can the Libyan Government promise to help us and now change their minds?

“I’m devastated, as we helped the Libyans during their struggle for freedom and now they have turned their backs on us.

“The UK and now the Libyan government do not care about us. I’m heartbroken.

“My poor dad and all the victims should have been worth more than this.”

The Arab Parliament is designed to give citizens of the Arab world a voice.

It consists of four representatives from each member state of the Arab League, either elected or chosen from their respective national parliament.

At a recent meeting in Cairo it reportedly called on the UN to protect Libya’s frozen funds and assets in the UK.