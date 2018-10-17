50,000 children living in toxic households – report

Around 50,000 vulnerable young children are living in households with a “toxic trio” of domestic abuse, drug or alcohol addiction, and mental health problems, a new report has found. The Children’s Commissioner for England’s report, published on Wednesday, also said there were more than 160,000 children aged under five living in households with two of these issues. But the commissioner’s office warns thousands of these vulnerable youngsters could be unknown to social services and cuts to council budgets could create a “dangerous shortfall” in funding for services for high-risk children. Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield urged the government to inject cash into dwindling children’s services budgets.

She added: “This important research shows hundreds of the most vulnerable young children are at risk of harm. “As children’s services budgets come under increased pressure, we cannot just cross our fingers and hope for the best. Babies are too vulnerable and deserve better. “The Government has an opportunity in the budget and next year’s spending review to make sure the funds are in place to ensure that they are properly protected.” The new report, A Crying Shame, said there are about 15,800 babies considered by local authorities to be vulnerable or highly vulnerable and at risk of harm, but still living at home. It also found the 50,000 children under five, including 8,300 babies, living in homes with the “toxic trio” were at a “very high risk of severe harm”. The report said the three “toxic” factors were prevalent in cases of suspected abuse or neglect where children had been seriously harmed or died.

