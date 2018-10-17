Benefits error impacts almost 200,000 people with Department of Work and Pensions expected to repay £1bn

Thousands of people on disability benefits will receive on average £5,000 after an error by the Department of Work and Pensions left them out of pocket.

180,000 people were affected after they were moved on to Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) in 2011.

The cost of paying them extra after their claims have been corrected is estimated to add another £700 million over the next seven years, taking the total additional bill to £1.67 billion, an internal analysis released on Wednesday shows.

It noted: “The Department estimates it will pay £970 million in historic underpayments largely over the financial years 2018/19 and 2019/20.”

It was initially thought that 70,000 people were affected but the figure could end up being five times that with 300,000 cases still yet to be assessed which could cost the DWP up to £2.2 billion.