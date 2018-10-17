- ITV Report
Billionaire Shahid Khan pulls out of £600 million Wembley Stadium bid
The owner of Fulham FC Shahid Khan has withdrawn his offer to buy Wembley Stadium.
The billionaire who also owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars had tabled a bid in the region of £600 million for the national football team's stadium.
However he has now withdrawn the offer after a FA Council meeting last week on the issue.
The US businessman said on Wednesday "there is no definitive mandate to sell Wembley".
He added he was not ruling out revisiting the idea of buying Wembley in the future.