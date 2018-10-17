Canada legalises recreational marijuana

Canada is now the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early on Wednesday in Newfoundland. Hours before a handful of retail outlets opened in the country’s easternmost province, a federal official told AP that Canada will pardon all those with convictions for possessing up to 30 grams of marijuana, the now-legal threshold. A formal announcement was planned for later on Wednesday. The official said those who want to take advantage of the pardons will have to apply. Canada has had legal medical marijuana since 2001 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has spent two years working toward expanding that to include so-called recreational marijuana. The goal is to better reflect society’s changing opinion about marijuana and bring black market operators into a regulated system. Uruguay was first was the first country to legalise marijuana.

Canopy Growth boss Bruce Linton, left to right, poses with the receipt for the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada Credit: Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Tom Clarke, an illegal cannabis dealer for three decades, was among the first to make a legal sale in Canada when his store opened at midnight local time in Portugal Cove, Newfoundland. His is among at least 111 legal marijuana shops expected to open across the nation of 37 million people on Wednesday, with many more to come, according to an AP survey of the provinces. Canadians also can order marijuana products through websites run by provinces or private retailers and have it delivered to their homes by mail. Alberta and Quebec have set the minimum age for purchase at 18, while others have made it 19. No stores will open in Ontario, which includes Toronto. The most populous province is working on its regulations and does not expect stores until next spring. Ryan Bose, 48, a Lyft driver in Toronto, said it is about time. “Alcohol took my grandfather and it took his youngest son, and weed has taken no one from me ever,” he said.

Tweed in St John’s Newfoundland Credit: Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP