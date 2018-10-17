Charles to guest edit Country Life to mark 70th birthday

The Prince of Wales is to be guest editor of Country Life – and has commissioned his wife to write for the magazine.

Charles will mark his 70th birthday by editing the issue published on the day of his milestone – November 14.

Paula Lester, the magazine’s managing and features editor, said about the heir to the throne’s editorship: “It really is him doing it, it comes from his heart and shows what a passionate champion of the countryside he is and this really shines through in the pages.”

Charles’ Country Life will provide a personal insight into his beliefs and interests as well as features on Clarence House, Highgrove Gardens, his Scottish estate Dumfries House and Countryside Champions, whose valuable contribution to rural life the prince has chosen to celebrate.

Famed for his style and double-breasted suits the prince has also chosen two of his favoured tailors for a special fashion feature.

The Duchess of Cornwall has written about her support for the Medical Detection Dogs charity, and a British actress friend of Charles and Camilla will be interviewed about her illustrious career.

Charles first edited Country Life in 2013 to mark his 65th birthday and it became the magazine’s best-selling issue to date.

Since then he has marked every birthday since by writing an editorial for the publication about the countryside.