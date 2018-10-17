Coventry double murder suspects 'may also be dead' as search for Ben Whyley and Ryan Hobday continues

Two suspects wanted in connection with a double-murder inquiry may have been killed, detectives have said.

West Midlands Police said so-called proof-of-life inquiries suggest 29-year-olds Ben Whyley and Ryan Hobday have either deliberately taken themselves “off the radar” or are both dead.

Hobday is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Daniel Shaw, and the disappearance and suspected murder of father-of-three Johnny Robbins.

Mr Shaw, aged 28, was found dead in the Tile Hill, Coventry, on March 25, four days after Mr Robbins, 33, went missing in the same area.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett told a news conference on Monday that Mr Robbins – whose body has not been found – is thought to have been tortured and killed after being taken to Mr Shaw’s home in Torrington Avenue, Tile Hill.

It is believed Whyley and Hobday, who have not been seen by family or friends, were associated with a criminal gang operating in the area.

The senior officer told reporters: “Ryan Hobday is wanted in connection with both murders and Ben Whyley is wanted in connection with the murder of Johnny Robbins.

“Interestingly, no one has seen them or heard from them – so we are told – since around about March time of this year.

“We are wanting to find them to speak to them in connection with the murders but we have got concerns for their safety because we have also received information that one or both of them may also be dead.”