Consultation opens on possible 'tourist tax' for those visiting Edinburgh

Members of the public are being asked to give their views on plans to introduce a tourist tax in Edinburgh.

The public consultation, which opened on Wednesday, particularly seeks contributions from residents and visitors to the Scottish capital, as well as businesses, investors and the hospitality and tourism industry.

Edinburgh City Council is looking at bringing in a transient visitor levy (TVL) with draft proposals suggesting those visiting the city pay £2 a night, or 2% extra on the overall cost of their room, year round, capped at seven nights.

Research suggests this could bring between £11 million and £13 million annually to the city.

If the plan is successful, Edinburgh could become the first place in the UK to introduce the levy, following in the footsteps of cities such as Paris and Barcelona.

Respondents to the online consultation are being asked to give their views on the details of the proposed tax and what the money raised should be spent on.