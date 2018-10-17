Five-year-old steals the show with hug from Harry as royal couple land in Dubbo

Five-year-old Luke Vincent got up close and personal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they landed in Dubbo for the second day of their overseas tour.

The Buninyong Public School pupil was among the 150-strong welcoming party for the royal visit to the New South Wales city, 190 miles from Sydney.

Harry and Meghan also met Royal Flying Doctor Service volunteers and unveiled a new plane to mark the service’s 90 years.

But it was Luke who stole the show, going in for a hug with Harry and rubbing the 34-year-old’s beard, before Meghan also offered a hug.