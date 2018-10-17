I feel rested and ready to work again - Arsene Wenger sets sights on return to football

Arsene Wenger says he has received "enquiries from all over the world" as he plans a return to management in January.

The 68-year-old ended his 22-year reign at Arsenal at the end of last season.

But, following some time out of the game, the Frenchman, who won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with the Gunners, feels ready to step back into the dugout.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Wenger revealed he expected to take up the offer of a new job again early next year.