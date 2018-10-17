G7 foreign ministers 'very troubled' by Jamal Khashoggi disappearance as Trump compares case to Kavanaugh

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his G7 counterparts have said they are "very troubled" by the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and insist those responsible must be held to account.

It is suspected that the Washington Post columnist, who was critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed while visiting the Gulf kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh is a key ally for the West and US President Donald Trump compared what was happening to the accusations of sexual assault leveled against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

"Here we go again with you're guilty until proven innocent," Mr Trump said.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo is in Turkey for talks following a meeting with the Saudi king and the crown prince on Tuesday.