Labour in bid to force release of Universal Credit impact assessment

Labour is to attempt to force the Government to publish its analysis of the impact of Universal Credit (UC) on people’s incomes.

The party will use an opposition day debate in the Commons on Wednesday to try to secure the release of the assessment drawn up by officials.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood said they would use the same procedural device they adopted last year to obtain the release of the Government’s Brexit impact assessment papers.

The move follows reports that Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey warned the Cabinet some claimants could be £200 a month worse off under UC.