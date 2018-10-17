Major disruption to and from London Paddington Station after damage to overhead wires

Travellers are being warned they face disruption to and from a major London railway hub for much of Wednesday.

Trains are unable to run between London Paddington and Slough or Heathrow Airport after overhead electric wires were “severely” damaged at Ealing on Tuesday night.

Many trains became stranded between Paddington and Reading due to a loss of power supply.

Network Rail said it expected to open two of the four train lines by midday, but warned disruption would last until the end of the day.