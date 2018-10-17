May calls for new EU sanctions regime to hit back at cyber attacks

Theresa May is to call for a “robust” new EU sanctions regime to deter cyber attacks.

Speaking at the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Prime Minister will call for a “proportionate” response to those inflicting harm on the economies and democracies of the EU.

And she will tell fellow leaders it was time to “impose costs on all those who seek to attack us, regardless of the means they use to do so”.

Mrs May’s call comes shortly after the exposure of four suspected spies from Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency attempting to hack into the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague.

And it comes amid growing concern at Russia’s use of internet troll factories to disrupt elections and foment divisions within Western countries.

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed a new sanctions regime on chemical weapons, tabled by the UK and France in the wake of poison attacks in Salisbury and Syria.

Now Mrs May is calling for the EU to go further and introduce similar sanctions for cyber attacks.