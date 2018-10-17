Meghan cooks up a storm by baking banana bread for Australian farmers

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her skills in the kitchen as she whipped up a loaf of banana bread to take with her on a visit to an Australian farming family.

Pregnant Meghan, 37, cooked the delicious treat in the kitchen at Sydney’s Admiralty House, the mansion home of the Governor-General of Australia, on Tuesday night following her first full day of engagements during the royal tour.

She took the cake, packed with chocolate chips and a touch of ginger, to Mountain View Farm near Dubbo, New South Wales, where she met the Woodleys, a five-generation farming family.

An aide said: “She loves baking and just decided to take something along with her on the spur of the moment.”

The duchess also took along the perfect accompaniment – a tin of Fortnum and Mason Royal Blend tea.

Before Meghan had even left the farm, the cake was three-quarters of the way gone.

Benita Woodley, 20, whose parents Scott and Elaine currently farm the 3,000-acre property, said it was delicious.