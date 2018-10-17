Theresa May fails to rule out 12-month Brexit transition period extension as she arrives for talks in Brussels

Theresa May has failed to rule out extending the Brexit transition period by 12 months as proposed by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Having arrived in Brussels, the prime minister will address EU leaders in a fight to keep the prospect of securing a successful Brexit deal alive.

Speaking to ITV News Europe Editor James Mates, the prime minister did not reject the possibility that the Brexit deadline could be extended.

"What we will be doing is looking at the issues that we need to address in relation to the backstop on Northern Ireland," said May.

"I believe it is possible by working together to find a resolution to that issue, and a resolution that ensures we are able to move forward with the full package, with the future partnership as well.

"Considerable progress has been made since Salzburg by working intensively over the next days and weeks, I believe we can achieve a deal - a deal that I believe everybody wants, and a deal that is in the interest of not just the UK but also of the EU".

Barnier had told the EU's 27 foreign ministers in Luxembourg that “more time” was necessary to come to an agreement on the UK's withdrawal and a resolution to the Irish border issue.

“We will take this time, calmly and seriously, to find this global agreement in the next weeks,” he said.