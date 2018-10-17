Scottish companies will be helped to expand to boost productivity

A plan to close the productivity gap in Scotland has been set out, including support to help Scottish firms go global. The Enterprise and Skills Board’s 20-year strategic plan outlines 14 actions for the country’s five enterprise and skills agencies and 18 recommendations for the Scottish Government. The blueprint aims to move Scotland from its current place in the bottom half of the OECD productivity rankings to the top 10.

Scotland sits 19th in the OECD productivity rankings Credit: Scottish Government/PA

Actions include helping companies sell goods through a national exporting service, programmes to assist mid-size firms to expand and internationalise, and a focus on improving leadership and management skills. Further recommendations include providing high-quality independent careers advice to people from primary school throughout their working lives and placing a stronger emphasis on work-based learning – including a recommendation to government to redesign and expand schemes, such as the Individual Training Account. The plan also recommends improvements to digital literacy and stresses the need to develop increased resilience in the face of Brexit, automation and technological advances.

