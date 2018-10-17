Scottish economy ‘robust’ despite uncertainty over UK’s Brexit future

A new report suggests the Scottish economy is in a strong place despite increasing concerns over the UK’s post-Brexit future.

A survey by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce found robust financial results across the sectors, although reported declining optimism amongst firms in the third quarter at 21% – up from 15% in the previous period.

Investment expectations for the future are also slowing with the construction, business services, manufacturing and tourism sectors all reporting declining investment levels.

Despite this, 43% of firms surveyed still reported increased overall revenue, with only 17% reporting a decrease.

The manufacturing sector posted its first negative result for optimism and business confidence since 2016, despite a reasonably strong set of financial results, with the rising cost of raw materials cited as a growing pressure.

Neil Amner of Anderson Strathern and chair of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce Economic Advisory Group, welcomed the findings.

He said: “Our survey results for the third quarter of 2018 suggest that the Scottish economy continues to be resilient, but firms are becoming cautious as uncertainty grows around the future trading environment with the European Union”.