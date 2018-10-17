Sir Malcolm McKibbin hopeful public services can improve after Stormont struggle

Any restored devolved executive at Stormont needs to work more collaboratively if struggling public services are to be secured, the former head of the civil service has said.

Sir Malcolm McKibbin said ministers would need to take tough and brave decisions in order to secure the sustainability of key services in the future.

Helping to launch a new report outlining a number of suggested ways to reconfigure how public money is spent in the region, Sir Malcolm painted a bleak picture of the status quo.

He said there had been a “gradual deterioration” across the public services, with a number apparently approaching a “cliff edge”.

Sir Malcolm said problems caused by ongoing Treasury constraints on public spending had been compounded by the near two-year absence of a devolved government.

He said Brexit had only added a further layer of complexity.

The region’s former top civil servant has worked with global consultants Deloitte to produce a detailed analysis of public service delivery in Northern Ireland and how it could be improved.

The State of the State report offers a range of ideas, many suggesting new technology and digitisation to streamline and rethink traditional models of delivery.