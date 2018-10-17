Smoke in the cabin forces Melania Trump’s plane back to military base

Melania Trump’s plane has been forced to return to a Washington area military base because of smoke in the cabin.

A spokeswoman for the first lady said “everyone is fine and everyone is safe” after the plane returned to Joint Base Andrews.

Mrs Trump had been scheduled to visit a Philadelphia hospital and meet families of children affected by exposure to opioids while in the womb.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the first lady’s team is “evaluating” whether to make other arrangements to travel to the event.