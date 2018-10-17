Dangerous dogs law is 'misguided' and should be reviewed, MPs warn

Hospital admissions for dog attacks have increased by 81% since 2005. Credit: PA Images

The Government’s strategy for tackling dangerous dogs is "misguided" and should be subject to a full-scale review, MPs have said. Laws introduced in 1991 outlawed certain breeds or types of dog to protect the public from attacks but the number of deaths and injuries has continued to rise -most of them involving legal breeds. Hospital admissions for dog attacks have increased by 81% since 2005 and an “unacceptably high” number of victims suffer life-changing injuries, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee said. Harmless dogs are being destroyed because they are banned breeds and cannot be rehomed even if they are good-tempered, which committee chairman Neil Parish branded “cruel and illogical”.

81% Increase in hospital admissions for dog attacks since 1991

The ban on transferring animals of banned breeds to new owners, if they are deemed to be safe, should be lifted immediately, the committee’s report said. An independent review should be launched into the reasons for dog attacks and aggression, including whether banned breeds pose an inherently greater threat, and if not, the law should be changed. The Government should also undertake a comprehensive review of the laws and policy on dangerous dogs, and support an alternative model that focuses on prevention through education, early intervention and robust sanctions. Mandatory training and education courses should be introduced for minor dog offences, similar to speed awareness courses for drivers. With young children at risk of serious injury, ministers should support wider dog awareness training for schoolchildren, the MPs said, and there should be a targeted awareness campaign for dog owners and the general public on dealing with dogs safely. A new “dog control act” should be introduced to consolidate the existing patchwork of legislation, with dedicated dog control notices to allow for early intervention in incidents. All dogs can be dangerous, and we can’t ban all dogs that might one day bite someone

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.