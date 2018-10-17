What the papers say – October 17

A variety of news makes the front pages on Wednesday, from Ant McPartlin’s divorce to the latest on Brexit. The Daily Mirror leads on TV presenter McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong being granted a decree nisi. Court papers show Ms Armstrong divorced him for being “intolerable to live with” after he committed adultery, the paper says.

The Daily Star carries the same story, and reports that the divorce was granted in just 30 seconds. The pair declared their marriage had broken down “irretrievably”, the paper adds.

Politics leads the Daily Telegraph, which says Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned Britain will still have to pay the EU up to £36 billion if it fails to agree a trade deal.

The Daily Express reports that campaigners for a second EU referendum faced backlash over plans for a mass protest march on Parliament this weekend.

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, features on the front of the i, with the paper reporting that he has agreed to step down next year but resisted calls to quit immediately in the wake of a report into bullying and harassment in Westminster.

Meanwhile, The Guardian carries an interview with the EU justice commissioner, who says Europe’s security is being put at risk by “golden passport” schemes that have allowed states to sell citizenship or residency to potentially “dangerous” individuals.

The Times leads on an upcoming announcement by the International Development Secretary that Britain is to pioneer a worldwide register of suspected sexual predators working

in the aid sector.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports on a “drug gangs epidemic” in Britain’s towns.

The Metro leads on a man going on trial for the murder of two schoolgirls.

And the Financial Times reports that BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, said inflows into its funds sank to a two-year low in the third quarter.