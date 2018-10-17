Why Theresa May isn't ruling out another year of Brexit transition

Credit: AP

I cannot weigh whether the reason Downing Street is not pouring cold water on the idea of an extra year of Brexit transition is simply to avoid a conflict with rest of EU tonight over dinner, and prevent another Salzburg-style debacle. I assume that must be the reason.

Because her chief whip Julian Smith presumably has advised her that if she were to adopt the additional year of what the Brexiters see as pure vassalage - without simultaneously scrapping the backstop and Chequers - there would be (in the words of one) "the mother of all explosions". At that instant "we would trigger a vote of no confidence in her". She might win that vote. But the damage would be devastating to her and her party's reputation from the formal outbreak of Tory civil war.