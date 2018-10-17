Golden monkeys and lounging leopards crowned winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018

The winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 competition have been revealed at the Natural History Museum on Monday.

Dutch photographer Marsel van Oosten won the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year title for his extraordinary image, The Golden Couple, which frames a pair of golden snub-nosed monkeys in the temperate forest of China’s Qinling Mountains, the only habitat for these endangered primates.

Chair of the judging panel, Roz Kidman Cox, said: "This image is in one sense traditional – a portrait.

"It is a symbolic reminder of the beauty of nature and how impoverished we are becoming as nature is diminished. It is an artwork worthy of hanging in any gallery in the world."

Sixteen-year-old Skye Meaker took the award for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year with his charming portrait of a leopard waking from sleep in Mashatu Game Reserve, Botswana.