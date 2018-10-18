Sir Paul Beresford struggles to understand David Linden's Scottish accent in awkward House of Commons exchange

Conservative MP Sir Paul Beresford struggled to understand a question from the SNP's David Linden due to his Glaswegian accent.

The New Zealand-born politician asked Mr Linden to repeat himself twice, and then requested he speak more slowly.

In response to a question on disabled access to parliamentary buildings, Sir Beresford said, "Sorry, it must be something to do with my antipodean background - could you please repeat the question because I didn't follow it." Interrupting the laughable breakdown of communication, Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle then suggested they discuss the issue in writing.