Doctors urged to get better at discussing death with patients

Doctors need to get better at talking to patients about dying, a report has suggested.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said confidence is one of the main barriers, with many – from medical students to consultants – feeling uncomfortable about initiating such conversations.

Some doctors also avoid the topic as they feel death could be perceived as failure as modern medicine is expected to cure all ailments, the report found.

The RCP said that as nearly half of all deaths in the UK occur in hospital, and many patients admitted to hospital are within the last year of life, it is vital doctors and other healthcare professionals have the knowledge and skills to undertake sensitive conversations at the appropriate time.

It found evidence from patients and carers that many people do want to talk about death, and planning for it helps patients feel more empowered about their care and decision-making.

The report, which is based on conversations with doctors at all levels, along with patients, carers and medical organisations, highlights how medical students and junior doctors often have little practice in talking about the subject with real patients.