'No-deal would be dangerous for Britain and the European Union' Jean-Claude Juncker tells EU summit

"A no-deal would be dangerous for Britain and the European Union," Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, has told the EU summit in Brussels.

Speaking alongside the European Council president Donald Tusk he said: "I'm convinced that under the leadership of Donald, we'll find a deal.

"My working assumption is not that we will have a no-deal, a no-deal would be dangerous for Britain and the European Union."

His comments follow Theresa May's suggestion that the idea of extending the Brexit transition period "for a matter of months" had been considered.

However, Mr Tusk said the possibility of extending the transition period was not discussed at the meeting of the EU 27.

Addressing the summit, Theresa May said there was a "lot of hard work ahead" and "difficult moments" as negotiators enter the final stage of talks.

"Last night I updated my fellow leaders on the good progress that has been made on the Brexit negotiations," she said.

"On the withdrawal agreement there are a few but considerable outstanding issues in relation to the northern Irish backstop."

However, she said she is "convinced that we will secure a good deal that is in the interest of the UK and the EU."