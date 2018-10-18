Halloween spending set to increase by 5% to £420m

A quarter (25%) of Halloween buyers spent between £10 and £25 on the event last year, while 17% between £26 and £50.

Half of all Britons (52%) spent money on Halloween last year, rising to 77% of millennials and 85% of parents of under fives, a survey by Mintel suggests.

Britons will increase their spending on Halloween by 5% on last year to almost £420 million, analysts predict, as the event becomes established on the consumer calendar.

While just 18% of consumers bought a pumpkin last year, 40% bought chocolates and sweets, 15% spent money on fancy dress and 14% bought decorations.

Three quarters of those spending money on Halloween (75%) said they would re-use costumes and decorations in future.

Mintel retail analyst Chana Baram said: “Halloween continues to grow in popularity benefiting from the booming leisure market, and is a perfect opportunity for retailers to create experiences for customers.

“As sustainability continues to dominate the headlines, it has become a big part of many retailers’ strategies. An overwhelming majority of consumers would like to reuse their Halloween items, as they become more informed about and wary of today’s throwaway culture.

“There is therefore room for retailers to sell more robust products, while highlighting the fact that they can be reused.”

Mintel surveyed 2,000 internet users aged 16 and over in November 2017.