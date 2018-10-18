Kleenex bins 'Mansize' tissues following sexism complaints

Kleenex is scrapping its 'Mansize' tissues branding after consumers complained it is sexist.

The company will be changing the name of the tissues to 'Extra Large' following the customer feedback.

Though they are yet to provide a release date, Kleenex has told shoppers to "keep an eye out in shops" for the new boxes.

Kleenex For Men first launched in 1956 with the claim they would “stay strong when wet”.

However consumers have tweeted Kleenex to ask them why its products still use the term "Mansize", saying "the world is changing" and that "it is 2018".