Liam Fox pulls out of Saudi investment conference amid concerns over disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is pulling out of an international investment conference in Saudi Arabia amid concerns over the disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A Government spokesman said Dr Fox had decided the “time is not right” for him to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh later this month. “The UK remains very concerned about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance,” the spokesman said. Turkish government sources have claimed that Mr Khashoggi – a critic of the government in Riyadh – was murdered during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago.

Dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago Credit: Johnny Green/PA

The UK Government spokesman said: “We encourage Turkish-Saudi collaboration and look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent and prompt investigation, as announced. “Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account.” Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has told President Donald Trump to give Saudi Arabia "a few more days" to complete an investigation into the disappearance of the journalist. He said the US will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how to respond.

Mike Pompeo said the US will give Saudi Arabia 'a few more days' to investigate. Credit: AP

Mr Pompeo, who visited the kingdom this week, said that Saudi Arabia will "conduct a complete, thorough investigation of all the facts" surrounding Mr Khashoggi and that it will be done in a "timely fashion". He said he told Saudi Arabia that the US takes Mr Khashoggi's disappearance "very seriously".

Dr Fox’s withdrawal from the conference came as French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra announced they were pulling out of the event dubbed “Davos in the desert”. Mr Le Maire said the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi was a “serious” matter and the facts about it need to be explained by Saudi authorities.