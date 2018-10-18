- ITV Report
Case of mad cow disease confirmed on Scottish farm
A case of mad cow disease has been detected on a farm in Aberdeenshire.
Restrictions have been placed on the site while investigations to identify the origin of the disease take place.
The Scottish Government says Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) - commonly known as mad cow disease - does not represent a risk to human health.
BSE is a fatal brain disease that affects cattle. It was first identified in Britain in 1986.
Farmers in Scotland are being urged to seek veterinary advice should they have any concerns.
Ian McWatt, Director of Operations in Food Standards Scotland added: "There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity.
“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Scotland Official Veterinarians and Meat Hygiene Inspectors working in all abattoirs in Scotland will continue to ensure that in respect of BSE controls, the safety of consumers remains a priority. We will continue to work closely with Scottish Government, other agencies and industry at this time."
How to spot BSE
Cattle with BSE may slowly develop some of the following signs over a period of weeks or months:
- change in behaviour
- apprehension or nervousness (flighty)
- repeated, exaggerated reactions to touch or sound
- weakness or high stepping of the legs, particularly the hind legs
- reluctance to cross concrete or drains, turn corners or enter yards
- aggression towards humans or towards other cattle
- manic kicking during milking or reluctance to allow milking
- head held low
- difficulty in rising, progressing to recumbency
- tremors under the skin
- loss of body condition, weight or milk yield
- excessive nose licking
Source: www.gov.uk