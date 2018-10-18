Case of mad cow disease confirmed on Scottish farm

A case of mad cow disease has been detected on a farm in Aberdeenshire. Credit: Press Association

A case of mad cow disease has been detected on a farm in Aberdeenshire. Restrictions have been placed on the site while investigations to identify the origin of the disease take place. The Scottish Government says Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) - commonly known as mad cow disease - does not represent a risk to human health.

Following confirmation of a case of classical BSE in Aberdeenshire, I have activated the Scottish Government’s response plan to protect our valuable farming industry, including establishing a precautionary movement ban being placed on the farm. While it is important to stress that this is standard procedure until we have a clear understanding of the diseases origin, this is further proof that our surveillance system for detecting this type of disease is working. Be assured that the Scottish Government and its partners stand ready to respond to any further confirmed cases of the disease in Scotland. – Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing

BSE is a fatal brain disease that affects cattle. It was first identified in Britain in 1986. Farmers in Scotland are being urged to seek veterinary advice should they have any concerns.

Ian McWatt, Director of Operations in Food Standards Scotland added: "There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity. “Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Scotland Official Veterinarians and Meat Hygiene Inspectors working in all abattoirs in Scotland will continue to ensure that in respect of BSE controls, the safety of consumers remains a priority. We will continue to work closely with Scottish Government, other agencies and industry at this time."

How to spot BSE Cattle with BSE may slowly develop some of the following signs over a period of weeks or months: