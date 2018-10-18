MPs urge ‘clear’ target to ban new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032

A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans should be brought forward to 2032 to drive the take-up of electric vehicles, MPs have said. Ministers must also “get a grip” and tackle a lack of charging points, which is one of the main barriers to people buying electric cars, the parliamentary Business Committee warned. The Government has outlined a goal for an end to sales of new “conventional” petrol and diesel cars by 2040 as part of efforts to clean up transport which causes air pollution and is the worst sector for carbon emissions in the UK. By 2040, all new cars and vans should be “effectively zero-emission”, ministers have said. But the committee warned that the Government’s targets are “vague and unambitious”, and the lack of clarity on which vehicles will and will not be sold in 2040 is “unacceptable” for an industry trying to make investments. A range of cars are beginning to replace conventional vehicles from electric models powered by a battery charged from the grid to hybrids with an engine and a small battery which charges from braking but cannot be plugged in.

The 2040 target puts the UK behind a range of countries including Norway, which is aiming for an end to combustion engine cars in 2025, and India, China, the Netherlands and Ireland with a 2030 goal and Scotland with a target of 2032. A clear UK target is needed for new cars and vans to be “truly zero-emission” – and it should be brought forward to 2032 to make the UK a world leader, not left in the passenger seat on electric vehicle (EV) development, the MPs said. The committee criticised the Government for leaving delivery of a national charging network to local authorities and private companies, and called for regulations to provide an extensive, reliable and standardised public system. Committee chairwoman Rachel Reeves said: “The Government cannot simply will the ends and leave local government, or private companies, to deliver the means. “The Government needs to get a grip and lead on co-ordinating the financial support and technical know-how necessary for local authorities to promote this infrastructure and help ensure that electric cars are an attractive option for consumers.” Rapid charge points in remote and rural areas should be subsidised by the Government, the MPs said.

Business Committee chairwoman Rachel Reeves Credit: Danny Lawson/PA