NHS stress-related absence up by 17% in three years

Stress-led absences in the NHS have risen by just under a fifth, new analysis shows.

The number of staff absent due to stress, depression and anxiety has risen 17.6% between 2015/16 and 2017/18, according to statistics obtained by Labour through Freedom of Information.

The equivalent of more than one million working days have been lost during this period.

The majority of health boards, 10, showed an increase in these types of absences during that time, while four recorded a decrease.

The figures show extensive fluctuations between areas with NHS Fife absences due to stress, depression, anxiety and other psychiatric illnesses up 39.4% between 2015/16 and 2017/18 and NHS recording the greatest decrease during the same period of a 30.4% drop.