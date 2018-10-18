Old Bailey jury to re-trace last footsteps of tragic schoolgirls

An Old Bailey jury is to re-trace the last footsteps of two tragic schoolgirls, 32 years after they were killed on the South Downs.

Former roofer Russell Bishop, 52, from Brighton, is on trial for the second time for the murders of nine-year-olds Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows.

He was just 20 when he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled the children in Wild Park, near Brighton, on October 9 1986.

On the third day of his trial, jurors will travel to Brighton to view the scene, just over a week after the anniversary of the girls’ deaths.

They are being accompanied by trial judge Mr Justice Sweeney, court staff and lawyers in the case.