Kim Jong-un expected to formally invite Pope Francis to North Korea

Pope Francis indicated a willingness to visit North Korea during a private audience with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to Vatican and South Korean officials. Mr Moon “conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s desire for a papal visit to North Korea”, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement. A formal invitation directly from North Korea was expected to follow.

Kim Jong-un (left) . Credit: AP

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said of the likelihood of Francis accepting such an invite: “I would say the availability to go is there.” A trip that would be the first by a pope to officially atheist North Korea would need “serious preparation and consideration”, Mr Parolin said. Mr Moon’s office revealed last week that Mr Kim had indicated his desire for the pope to visit during a Korean summit last month.

An olive twig as a symbol for peace was Pope Francis’ gift to South Korean President Moon Jae-in Credit: Alessandro Di Meo/AP

The South Korean president’s private audience with the pope lasted 35 minutes and included an exchange of gifts. Mr Moon, who is Catholic, presented the pope with a relief of the face of Jesus Christ created by a Korean artist. The president pointed to the wreath of thorns on Jesus’ head and told the pontiff: “This represents the suffering of the Korean people.” The pope’s gifts included a medal engraved with an olive branch. Francis said it represented “his desire for peace” on the Korean peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, second from left, sit inside St. Peter’s Basilica for a mass for peace Credit: Gregorio Borgia/AP