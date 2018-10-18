Release of rare snails hailed as vital step in bid to save species

The first ever release of a rare snail in the Lothians has been hailed as a “vital step” in efforts to save the species.

More than 80 Pond mud snails were introduced to a specially created habitat near the Pentland Hills having been bred at Edinburgh Zoo.

The release is part of the Marvellous Mud Snails project being run by Buglife Scotland to protect the snails, classed as a vulnerbable species.

Native to Europe, Pond mud snail populations in the UK have almost halved over the past 25 years due to habitat loss and were previously found in only seven locations within the central belt of Scotland.