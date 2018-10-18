- ITV Report
Road safety experts worried drivers overestimating so-called 'self-driving' cars
- Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi
For certain car buyers who fancy an easier ride behind the wheel, the new self-drive technology is proving pretty tempting.
Road safety experts have told ITV News they are worried that drivers are overestimating what the technology can do - based on what some say are exaggerated claims by the car makers.
A survey says one in ten drivers with so-called highway assist systems would consider having a short nap while the car drives itself.
Tesla's self-driving cars have in the past ended up on the police's radar after one of its cars was filmed travelling on a road without a driver behind the wheel.
Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research, a centre focusing on car safety, told ITV News what the main problems with the so-called self-driving features are.
He said: "Inherently they're driver-assisted systems designed to help you but not take over the driving task".
Police have echoed Mr Avery's advice saying that a human is still needed when these technologies are in use.
Inspector Jamie Langwith from Hertfordshire Police said: "There are technologies out there like cruise control, like lane departure mode etc etc but you must also be in a position where you can take control of that vehicle".