Road safety experts worried drivers overestimating so-called 'self-driving' cars

For certain car buyers who fancy an easier ride behind the wheel, the new self-drive technology is proving pretty tempting.

Road safety experts have told ITV News they are worried that drivers are overestimating what the technology can do - based on what some say are exaggerated claims by the car makers.

A survey says one in ten drivers with so-called highway assist systems would consider having a short nap while the car drives itself.

Tesla's self-driving cars have in the past ended up on the police's radar after one of its cars was filmed travelling on a road without a driver behind the wheel.