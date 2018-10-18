Scotch Whisky exports grow to almost £2bn

Scotch Whisky exports rose to almost £2 billion in the first half of the year.

Exports increased in value by 10.8% to £1.97 billion, compared with the same period in 2017.

Analysis of official HMRC figures published by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) also shows the volume of exports increased by 5.6% to almost 558 million bottles.

Single Malts continued to grow in popularity, with exports up 14.4% to £550 million in the first six months of 2018.

They now make up 28% of the value of all Scotch shipped overseas.

Exports to emerging markets continued to grow, with a 34.8% increase in the value of Scotch Whisky going to China, and a 44.4% increase to India.

The US remains the largest export market by value at over £400 million, with France largest by volume at almost 90 million bottles.