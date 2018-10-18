William welcomes new GCHQ puzzle book

The Duke of Cambridge has emphasised the importance of keeping “mentally fit” as he welcomed a new collection of puzzles compiled by Britain’s master codebreakers.

In a foreword for the book created by intelligence agency GCHQ, William highlights the value of regularly focusing on the mind.

He writes: “It is an accepted part of life that we should keep physically fit, heading to the gym, out for a run, or playing a game of football.

“Sadly, we do not all put the same effort into keeping ourselves mentally fit.

“But just as physical activity is good for the body, regularly focusing on our mind can make an important difference in our lives.

“Whether it is taking some time out of our day to completely switch off, or to get lost in the puzzles of this book, keeping mentally fit as well as physically fit can play a valuable part of our routine.”