A foggy start in places but a fine and sunny day for most

For Northern Ireland and Scotland it will be a cloudy and windy day, with outbreaks of rain at times.

For Scotland it will start to brighten up into the afternoon, though perhaps still with the odd shower.

Elsewhere across England and Wales, it will be a foggy start in places, and this could linger during the morning.

However, once the fog has cleared, it will be another fine and sunny day with top temperatures reaching 17 Celsius (63 F).