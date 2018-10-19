- ITV Report
Scientists digging up British wasp nests to find deadly parasite that could save New Zealand's ecosystem
Digging up a wasp's nest is a dangerous job, but a necessary one for this New Zealand scientist.
With the Antipodean ecosystem being destroyed by UK wasps, discovering how to save their national wildlife is a pressing issue.
Dr Bob Brown told ITV News he has ventured all the way to the UK to dig up British wasp nests in search of a parasite that might help manage the issue.
"They are a massive problem in New Zealand - it's the worst invasive invertebrate that we've got," he said.
Dr Brown is looking for the larvae of certain types of hover flies that have evolved to evade the watchful eyes of worker wasps.
The parasites sneak into nests and feed on their vulnerable young - meaning they could be exactly what New Zealand needs to tackle the surge of immigrant English wasps on the island.
Two main species of English wasps were introduced in New Zealand by accident in the 1940s - and without natural enemies they have big, busy nests.
A threat to rare, New Zealand insects such as the weta, and the country's indigenous birds, scientists like Dr Brown are looking for an urgent solution.
"Things like forestry will shut down in certain areas, for up to a month at a time but the wine industry, they late harvest grapes, the wasps will go in and feed on those.
"But to me the biggest problem is what they're doing to the native ecosystems."