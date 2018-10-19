Scientists digging up British wasp nests to find deadly parasite that could save New Zealand's ecosystem

Digging up a wasp's nest is a dangerous job, but a necessary one for this New Zealand scientist.

With the Antipodean ecosystem being destroyed by UK wasps, discovering how to save their national wildlife is a pressing issue.

Dr Bob Brown told ITV News he has ventured all the way to the UK to dig up British wasp nests in search of a parasite that might help manage the issue.

"They are a massive problem in New Zealand - it's the worst invasive invertebrate that we've got," he said.