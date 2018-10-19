Family of 'caring' former soldier killed in M40 caravan crash 'struggling to come to terms' with his death

The father of a “caring and intelligent” former soldier who died in a crash with a caravan says his family are “struggling to come to terms with his death”.

Stuart Richards died when his Ford Mondeo was involved in a collision with a Subaru Forester towing a caravan that was driving in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway of the M40.

The 32-year-old served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Royal Engineers and until 2016, and had been most recently working as a health and safety inspector.

He was also a member of Veterans For Peace, which has invited fellow members to attend his funeral in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on November 2.

His father, Mel Richards, 58, said: “Stuart was such a lovely lad and that’s one of the reasons Veterans For Peace was more a part of his life than his military career.

“He was perhaps a little too sensitive and over-thought things a bit too much.

“When he came out having served in Iraq and Afghanistan he was interested in finding a solution that didn’t involve killing anyone.

“When he found out Veterans For Peace was there he was intrigued by this idea.”

Mr Richards said his son had just put a deposit on a house with his partner, Ashley Crawford, in Stockport, Greater Manchester.