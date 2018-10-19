'Giant' spider caught on camera crawling towards a police officer during routine traffic stop

Dashcam footage from a police car in Texas shows what appears to be a giant spider crossing the road towards a police officer who was doing a routine traffic stop.

The creature seems to stalk the officer from the left side of the clip, advancing across the street in stages behind the officer’s back.

However, the spider was actually walking across the windscreen in front of the camera, which created the terrifying illusion the Fulshear police department shared the video to their Facebook page on Tuesday, just in time for Halloween.