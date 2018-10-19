Advertisement

In Pictures: Duke of Sussex holds hands with pregnant wife on Bondi Beach visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were affectionate during a visit to Bondi Beach (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed and happy as they visited Bondi Beach as part of their tour of Australia.

Pregnant Meghan and her husband Harry visited the famous beach for Fluro Friday, a session aimed at encouraging discussion around mental health which included an “anti-bad vibes” circle and yoga practice.

The duke and duchess met members of OneWave, a local surfing community group which raises awareness of mental health issues and holds the Fluro Friday sessions weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined an “anti-bad vibes” circle Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
The pregnant Duchess of Sussex wore a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
The royal couple held hands as they joined the circle Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
They were also seen holding hands as they walked barefoot on Bondi Beach Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Harry and Meghan met members of community group One Wave Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
The duke and duchess joined One Wave members in colourful outfits Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA