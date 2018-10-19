Julian Assange taking legal action against Ecuador government

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is to launch legal action against the government of Ecuador, accusing it of violating his “fundamental rights and freedoms”.

The move comes several months after Ecuador cut off communications for Mr Assange, who has been living inside the country's embassy in London for over six years.

WikiLeaks lawyer Baltasar Garzon has arrived in Ecuador to launch the case, which is set to be heard in a domestic court next week.

Mr Assange fears being extradited to the United States if he leaves the embassy.