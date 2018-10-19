Lottery fever hits US as jackpot set to reach $1 billion

America has been gripped by lottery fever as the Mega Millions jackpot spirals towards one billion dollars (£767,875,000) just days before the next draw.

Friday's jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize in US history and the highest in the company's.

It's currently at $970 million but is set to rise as people rush to grab the winning ticket.

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24.

An office pool of 11 co-workers in California shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and rolls over if there is no jackpot winner.

But with odds at one in 302 million, chances of winning are slim.