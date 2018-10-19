Rarely seen red jellyfish captured on camera off coast of California

A rarely seen red jellyfish has been captured on camera, drifting through deep waters off the coast of California.

The Poralia Rufescens was spotted in the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands by a vehicle remotely operated that sheds light and films its deep sea missions.

The red colouring of the jellyfish is thought to help camouflage it from predators in the deep waters it inhabits.

Poralia Rufescenses have a bell of around 9cm (3.5in) in diameter, and around 30 tentacles.