Respect ban on wild food foraging in Royal Parks, public urged

Fans of foraged food, from mushrooms to sweet chestnuts, are being warned against flouting a ban on taking wild produce from the Royal Parks. The number of incidents of foraging, which is prohibited in London’s Royal Parks, have “mushroomed”, with 35 police warnings issued last year in a 600% increase on the previous year. One picker even ended up in court after ignoring a police caution and coming back for more wild ingredients, the Royal Parks said.

Mushrooms are a big draw for foragers Credit: Anthony Delvin/PA

While foraged food is increasingly popular for people, the charity which manages some of London’s most famous green spaces is concerned that it is depleting vital food sources for wildlife and could damage nature in the parks. Of particular concern is the removal of sweet chestnuts from Richmond and Bushy Parks, which are home to roaming deer herds. After the breeding season, exhausted and lean deer gorge on the harvest of chestnuts and conkers to put on weight again to help them survive the winter. October and November are peak time for mushrooms, which can provide important food for animals in the park and a habitat for many bugs.

